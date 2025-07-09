Localities asked for review of passenger transport routes after mergers

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has requested the Departments of Transport of localities nationwide to review and update information on passenger transport routes following provincial mergers.

Localities are asked for a review of passenger transport routes after nationwide mergers. (Photo: SGGP)

The local authorities are also requested to provide an updated list of bus stations reflecting the new administrative boundaries.

According to the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the restructuring of administrative units at various levels and the implementation of the two-tier local government model, effective from July 1, have led to changes in information on fixed intra-provincial and inter-provincial passenger transport routes.

To ensure the coordinated, consistent, and accurate management of data on the national online public service system, the Department for Roads of Vietnam has requested the Departments of Construction of localities nationwide to review and update information on interprovincial passenger transport routes following provincial mergers. The review includes verifying and updating the codes for departures and destinations in provinces and cities, as well as the newly assigned bus station codes.

In addition to interprovincial routes, provincial Departments of Construction are also required to review and update information. This includes not only those currently under local management but also former interprovincial routes that have become intraprovincial following administrative boundary changes.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has requested all relevant units to complete the review, update, and necessary adjustments and to submit the finalized data by July 18. The information will be compiled and officially announced in accordance with current regulations.

According to the Department for Roads of Vietnam, alongside the ongoing update of the fixed-route passenger transport database maintained by the Ministry of Construction and the Department for Roads of Vietnam, transport enterprises will be required to adjust journey information for their bus services.

Before the nationwide reorganization of administrative units at various levels, more than 9,450 fixed interprovincial passenger bus routes had been officially announced across the country.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh