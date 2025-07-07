Deputy Prime Minister directs efforts to prioritize resolving pending issues

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long, during a visit to Chau Thanh Commune of An Giang Province today, urged officials, civil servants, and Party members to prioritize addressing unresolved issues following the merger.

During his visit to the Chau Thanh Commune Public Administration Service Center, the Deputy Prime Minister engaged with individuals completing administrative procedures and took note of the feedback and suggestions from the officials and staff who are working in the center.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long meets and interacts with people at the Chau Thanh Commune Public Administration Service Center in An Giang Province

He recognized staff and civil servants' dedication to maintaining stable administrative operations and providing attentive service to the public, despite the challenges faced during the transition and implementation of new administrative procedures following the merger.

At the headquarters of the Chau Thanh Commune Party Committee, the Deputy Prime Minister received a comprehensive report on the organization of the government apparatus post-merger.

Noticeably, Chau Thanh Commune was formed by merging Minh Luong Town in Minh Hoa Commune, and Giuc Tuong Commune from the former Kien Giang Province, covering an area of approximately 107 square kilometers and housing around 70,000 residents. Notably, the commune is home to the Khmer population with about 44 percent of the total, highlighting a significant aspect of the local demographic composition.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long commended the unity and dedication of Chau Thanh Commune’s staff and civil servants for swiftly stabilizing the organization and effectively implementing the two-tier local government model.

He highlighted that the administrative unit restructuring aims not only to streamline operations and enhance state management efficiency but also to unlock potential for socio-economic growth, strengthen national defense and security, and improve public services.

The Deputy Prime Minister urged the Chau Thanh Commune Party Committee and government to adhere closely to Central and provincial directives, prioritizing the resolution of post-merger issues, particularly in land management and administrative procedures, to minimize public inconvenience. He also emphasized the need to comprehensively document and promptly report any challenges or obstacles during implementation to ensure timely and effective solutions from higher authorities.

By Thanh Nhon - Translated by Anh Quan