State President highlights lifelong learning to reinforce internal strength

State President Luong Cuong and delegates (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong said at a ceremony to receive outstanding cadres of the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education (VAPE) in Hanoi on July 10.

Building Vietnam into a nation of lifelong learning, in which every citizen has the opportunity to learn and is encouraged to learn throughout life, is not only a humanitarian goal, but also an important requirement to enhance national competitiveness, develop human resources and reinforce the nation's internal strength, State President Luong Cuong has said.

State President Luong Cuong meets with VAPE cadres. (Photo: VNA)

The State leader praised VAPE’s nearly 30-year track record of advancing intellectual standards, developing workforce, and nurturing talents, which have been the backbone of Vietnam’s comprehensive education reforms. He credited its success to the determination, creativity, and resilience of all members, including leaders at both central and local levels.

Tracing Vietnam’s education focus back to the 1945 August Revolution, he invoked the legacy of late President Ho Chi Minh, who championed education as a national priority.

In an era defined by rapid technological changes, State President Luong Cuong highlighted the Party’s “Digital literacy for all” campaign initiated by General Secretary To Lam. The drive expands the traditional concept of literacy to encompass sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, urging every Vietnamese citizen to embrace learning as both right and a duty.

Following the Party’s broader vision, the President called on VAPE to integrate its efforts with national priorities, including the Politburo’s four major resolutions for national development and the Government’s green growth strategy for 2021-2030.

State President Luong Cuong asked the VAPE to team up with the Ministry of Education and Training to transform community learning centres into hubs of digital and eco-friendly innovation. He proposed developing a set of criteria for “green schools” at the local level and fostering partnerships among schools, families, and society to nurture well-rounded individuals grounded in moral and academic excellence.

Former State Vice President and VAPE Chairwoman Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Doan said that since its founding on October 2, 1996, the association has been a driving force in pushing lifelong learning. Its mission centres on encouraging public education, supporting the national education system, and uniting societal efforts toward a learning-driven society.

With nearly 27 million members as of late 2024, VAPE’s reach extends to every commune, ward, and village, with networks in schools, military units, government offices, and businesses nationwide.

