UN Secretary-General, ambassadors pay tribute to Party General Secretary

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pays tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN in New York, the US. (Photo: VNA)

Leaders of the United Nations (UN) and ambassadors of countries to the UN on July 24 paid tribute to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN in New York, the US.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke highly of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's key leadership role and acknowledged that under the leadership of the Party chief, Vietnam has advanced forward on the breakthrough development journey and become an increasingly important partner of the UN.

On behalf of the UN, the Secretary-General extended the deepest condolences to the Government and people of Vietnam, as well as to the family of the late Party leader.

On the same day, President of the 78th UN General Assembly Dennis Francis met with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, and extended his deepest condolences and those of the UN General Assembly to the State and people of Vietnam. He shared the great loss of the Vietnamese people over the passing of the dedicated leader who has devoted wholeheartedly to the nation.

Giang thanked Guterres and Francis for their sincere gestures and sentiments.

The diplomat noted that under General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's leadership, Vietnam has obtained huge achievements in its renewal and development process as well as in international integration, including the continual enhancement of Vietnam's position, role, and contributions to the UN's common affairs.

Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo, Permanent Representative of Laos pays homage to and signed the condolence book for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN. (Photo: VNA)

Also on July 24, Ambassador Anouparb Vongnorkeo, Permanent Representative of Laos, and Ambassador Fu Cong, Permanent Representative of China to the UN, paid homage to and signed the condolence book for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN.

The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US solemnly held a memorial service and opened a condolence book for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Vietnamese House in Washington D.C.

The delegation of officials and staff from the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, the Defence Attaché Office, the Trade Office, the Office of Science and Technology, the resident offices of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnam Television (VTV), and the Party cells of the Party organisation in Washington DC attended and signed the condolence book.

On behalf of all the officials and staff of the Embassy and the Vietnamese resident agencies and delegates, Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted the significant contributions and great dedication of the General Secretary to the nation's construction and development, as well as the strengthening and purification of the Party, making Vietnam "never have had the position, potential, prestige, and international standing as it does today."

Regarding diplomacy, the unique "bamboo diplomacy" was strongly promoted, creating historic milestones and substantial changes in Vietnam’s relations with major partners, including the US.

In memory and following the example of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the ambassador committed that all officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US are determined to unite, strive, and wholeheartedly serve the Fatherland and the people.

Representatives from the US government, diplomatic corps, associations, major companies and corporations, and the Vietnamese community attended and signed the condolence book for the General Secretary.

On behalf of the US Department of State, Assistant Secretary of State Dan Kritenbrink expressed profound respect and gratitude for the General Secretary's significant contributions to Vietnam-US relations.

Kritenbrink affirmed that the strategic vision, leadership role, and sincere sentiments of the General Secretary are an essential foundation for the US and Vietnam to deepen political trust and achieve outstanding accomplishments over more than a decade, particularly in establishing and upgrading the Comprehensive Partnership and elevating the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He also said that the US Department of State would continue to collaborate with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and efforts initiated by the General Secretary and generations of leaders on both sides to foster bilateral relations.

Chuck Hagel, former Secretary of Defence (2013-2015), and Kelly McKeague, Director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency of the US Department of Defence, highly appreciated the General Secretary's contributions to healing, building trust, and strengthening co-operation between the two countries, emphasising the historical visit of the General Secretary to the US in 2015 and his motto of setting aside the past and looking towards the future as one of the fundamental principles of bilateral relations.

Ambassadors and representatives of ASEAN member countries and many other partner countries also attended and extended their deepest condolences, emphasising that the General Secretary's significant contributions to the cause of national construction and development in Vietnam will always be remembered.

A large number of overseas Vietnamese, generations of Vietnamese people studying and working in the US, also attended and expressed their grief for the General Secretary, a devoted leader for the country and people, and an exemplary student of great President Ho Chi Minh.

