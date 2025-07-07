Young volunteers assisting with operations of two-tiered local governments

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union kicked off a nationwide initiative, deploying youth volunteer teams to support the operations of two-level local governments and deliver grassroots-level online public services this morning.

On the very first day, more than 4,800 volunteer teams comprising nearly 241,400 union members and young people were simultaneously deployed across 3,321 communes, wards, and special zones nationwide. At the same time, 728 teams of students who took part in Green Summer volunteering campaign from 286 universities and colleges also arrived in local communities.

The big launch ceremony for the initiative took place at the Public Administrative Service Center of Cau Giay Ward in Hanoi. Leaders from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee were on hand for the event, which also connected online with eight other locations across Vietnam. These included Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, An Giang, Thai Nguyen, and Cao Bang.

In order to actively promote new governance frameworks in border areas, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee has identified 286 communes, wards, and special zones along Vietnam's borders as key locations for resource allocation. Consequently, provinces and cities have assessed their particular needs to establish youth volunteer teams that will support activities in these vital border regions.

Immediately after the ceremony, volunteer teams began on-site support activities at public administrative centers and one-stop service departments in communes, wards, and residential areas. In Hanoi, in addition to guiding residents on using online public services, the teams also organized digital skills training sessions for youth across the city.

The volunteer teams' activities are divided into three main groups.

The first group supports civil servants in administrative tasks, including updating electronic citizen records, data entry, organizing documents, and guiding the use of public administration software.

The second group assists residents and businesses in accessing online public services, such as submitting digital applications, checking results, registering for digital identity accounts, and making cashless payments.

The third group focuses on promoting digital literacy, offering in-person training sessions and deploying creative communication initiatives such as the 'Digital Literacy for All' and 'Community Digital Tech Teams' programs. These efforts will continue through the end of August 2025.

Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet expressed that with the motto 'Know the community – Master technology – Support wholeheartedly – Spread impact', the volunteer youth teams are anticipated to act as community digital engineers. They will collaborate with local authorities and citizens during the digital transformation process, aiding in the development of a transparent and efficient public administration system.

