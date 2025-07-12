Ring Road 3 through Tay Ninh set to open for technical traffic by December 19

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has just conducted an on-site inspection to review the progress of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 section through Tay Ninh Province on the morning of July 12.

The on-site inspection took place at the interchange with Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong and Ben Luc–Long Thanh expressways, located in My Yen Commune, Tay Ninh Province.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh along with a working delegation conducts an on-site inspection to review the project progress.

Following the on-site inspection, Minister Tran Hong Minh urged that the Ring Road 3 section passing through Tay Ninh Province must be completed and opened to technical traffic by December 19.

Currently, site clearance for this segment has been fully completed, and the resettlement area has been finished with all plots handed over to affected households.

The three main construction packages are being carried out simultaneously, with about 78 percent of the construction work completed. However, disbursement progress remains low, reaching just over 20 percent of the 2025 capital plan.

The Ring Road 3 section at the interchange with the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong and Ben Luc–Long Thanh expressways, located in My Yen Commune, Tay Ninh Province

The Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 section through Tay Ninh is 6.8 kilometer long and consists of two sub-projects with a total investment of VND4,208 billion (US$161 million), including VND3,040 billion (US$116 million) for construction and over VND1,160 billion (US$44.4 million) for land clearance and resettlement.

By Le Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong