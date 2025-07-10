Prime Minister recommends amendments to land regulations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for specific amendments and supplements of tasks and measures to improve institutions and policies on land management and use.

At the conference (Photo: VNA)

The Prime Minister also stressed a need for the inclusion of solutions related to land allocation and lease, and land-use conversion.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recommended several adjustments to Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW to better reflect the country’s current development needs, its two-tier local government model, and recently adopted Party and State policies.

The PM, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Government's Party Committee, made the proposals during the committee’s July 10 conference in Hanoi. The meeting reviewed three years of implementing the 2022 resolution on further reforming and improving institutions and policies, and enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of land management and use, as well as one year of enforcing the 2024 Land Law. The event also aimed to gather input for revising the resolution as a basis for future amendments and supplements to the Land Law.

In his closing remarks, PM Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed that land remains under all-people ownership, with the State acting as the representative and exercising unified management. He suggested enshrining the notion that “land is a special national resource and a vital driver for development” and that “land-use rights are a key input for socio-economic growth.”

The Government leader called for specific amendments and supplements of tasks and measures to improve institutions and policies on land management and use, while stressing the need for the inclusion of solutions related to land allocation and lease, and land-use conversion. Among his suggestions are those on prioritising land for infrastructure, industry, services, and urban development; maintaining a reasonable amount of rice-growing land to safeguard national food security; and ensuring equal access to land for both the public and private sectors.

PM Pham Minh Chinh also urged the development of a mechanism to flexibly manage surplus land, arising from the restructuring of public premises or equitisation and divestment of State-owned enterprises, for socio-economic purposes in line with land-use planning. He also recommended clear provisions allowing land to be allocated or leased without auction in certain cases involving this surplus land.

Regarding land recovery, compensation, support, and resettlement, the leader insisted that these processes must strictly follow constitutional and legal provisions. Land should only be recovered after approval of compensation and resettlement plans, except in cases where users voluntarily hand over land.

He further called for a market-based land valuation method under State supervision as well as for additional studies on the management of land involving foreign elements.

Vietnamplus