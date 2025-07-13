PM calls for resolution of issues in implementing 2-tier local government model

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference to review the implementation of the two-tier local government model and the progress of major transport infrastructure projects on July 13 in Can Tho City.

Delegates also discuss the sustainable development plan for one million hectares of specialized rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta.

The conference was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, leaders from ministries and central agencies, and officials from Ho Chi Minh City, as well as the provinces of Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and other localities across the Mekong Delta region.

Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh noted that this was his first official meeting with the Mekong Delta region since the administrative reorganization of provinces and cities and the rollout of the two-tier local government model starting on July 1.

The Prime Minister said that on June 30, all provinces and municipalities across the country held official ceremonies to announce the consolidation of administrative units and the establishment of new Party organizations.

He acknowledged that transitioning from a three-tier to a two-tier local government system would inevitably involve some initial challenges. Every shift from one structure to another requires time. However, the Prime Minister emphasized that every effort must be made to ensure the system operates as smoothly and effectively as possible in order to meet the expectations of the people.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested local authorities to conduct comprehensive reviews and evaluations of the implementation of the new two-tier local government system. He emphasized the importance of promptly identifying and resolving any operational difficulties or administrative bottlenecks that may arise during the transition, directly affecting citizens, such as administrative overload or delays in public services. These issues must be addressed without delay to ensure that local governments operate smoothly and deliver the highest level of service to the public and businesses.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also called on provinces in the Mekong Delta to make efforts and intensify implementation of key measures to contribute to the national goal of achieving economic growth of at least 8 percent in 2025, particularly eradicating temporary and dilapidated houses for families and people with meritorious services within the Mekong Delta before July 27 and nationwide before August 31, 2025. This would lay the foundation for double-digit growth in the following years.

