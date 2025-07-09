Ministry to implement KPI-based evaluation metrics to assess civil servants

The Ministry of Home Affairs will implement Key Performance Indicator (KPI) metrics to evaluate officials and civil servants. That was yesterday announced at its conference to review the results of work in June, the first six months of the year, and to outline tasks for the last six months of 2025.

During the conference, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra outlined key priorities for the second half of the year, including the rollout of KPI-based tools to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of officials and civil servants. The assessment will apply to subordinate units within the Ministry.

According to Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, there will be many new points in the implementation of tasks for the last six months of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry is advising on major issues in the organization and implementation of the Civil Servant Law, emphasizing the use and evaluation of officials.

Based on this advice, the Ministry will report to the Politburo in the near future and proactively conduct monthly, quarterly, and biannual KPI evaluations for the last six months and the entire year of 2025.

Once the Politburo provides feedback, this evaluation will be applied to officials and civil servants nationwide. Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra also noted that the application of KPIs in evaluating officials and civil servants aims to ensure the spirit of filtering the workforce according to general directives.

According to the results of the Ministry of Home Affairs' work, in the first six months of 2025, the internal affairs sector has focused on implementing the policy of streamlining and efficiency, with a focus on simplifying personnel and reorganizing the organizational structure. The Ministry has led the advisory efforts for the Government to present to the National Assembly.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan