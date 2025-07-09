Prime Minister requests synchronous site clearance for railway projects

The government leader reiterated that the land clearance work has been separated from the investment projects and assigned to localities.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the third meeting of the steering committee for national key railway projects on July 9, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the simultaneous implementation of land clearance for the North–South high-speed railway and Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong railway projects, with the goal of completing this critical phase by the end of 2026.

Chairing the third meeting of the steering committee for national key railway projects on July 9, the PM commended the proactive efforts of committee members, ministries, sectors, and localities, especially the Ministry of Construction, in carrying out assigned tasks. However, he also noted that several tasks have failed to meet the requirements.

PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need for the steering committee to hasten the direction and for ministries, sectors, and localities to issue documents to concretise decisions so as to ensure progress, efficiency, and timely implementation. Matters beyond their jurisdiction should be promptly reported to competent authorities for consideration.

PM Pham Minh Chinh called on Hanoi and HCMC to actively implement their respective urban railway projects in accordance with special mechanisms previously approved by the National Assembly. If difficulties arise beyond their jurisdiction, they must be reported to the Government for resolution.

The PM highlighted the transformative potential of railway infrastructure, which not only unlocks new development space but also improves logistics capacity, reduces input costs, lowers goods prices, and contributes to national modernisation, economic growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods.

Given these far-reaching impacts, all stakeholders must remain committed to the overarching objectives, he said, emphasising the need for a flexible, phased approach grounded in scientific evidence, safety, and efficiency, while firmly upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability. He stressed the importance of structured, sequenced implementation to ensure quality and effectiveness.

To expedite progress, the PM designated July 20 as the deadline for submitting technical standards, conditions, and procedures to relevant authorities for approval. On that basis, under the direction of Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha and Deputy PM Ho Duc Phoc, investment methods will be considered and proposed according to the provisions of the current laws.

The government leader reiterated that the land clearance work has been separated from the investment projects and assigned to localities. Accordingly, provinces and cities must proactively finalise route planning, ensuring alignment with long-term development strategies and facilitating subsequent implementation phases, he noted.

The Ministry of Science and Technology was assigned to complete and issue related construction standards by August 10, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was requested to accelerate the organisation of the Vietnam–China Intergovernmental Committee's meeting on railway cooperation.

In terms of financing, PM Pham Minh Chinh tasked ministries and sectors with developing resource mobilisation strategies to support the implementation of the projects. Any remaining institutional or regulatory bottlenecks must be reported to competent authorities for consideration.

Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son was assigned to resolve issues related to ODA loans, including a shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection procedures to enhance flexibility.

Vietnam is currently advancing several major railway infrastructure projects, including the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong route, the Hanoi–Lang Son and Hai Phong–Mong Cai railway lines, the North–South high-speed railway, and urban metro lines in Hanoi and HCMC.

