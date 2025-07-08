Expansion of HCMC–Long Thanh Expressway implemented as emergency project

The Government Office has issued Document No. 6166/VPCP-CN, conveying the directive of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha regarding the urgent implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway expansion project.

A section of the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Ha has endorsed a joint proposal by the Ministry of Finance and Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) to classify the project as an emergency construction initiative.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that both the Ministry of Finance and VEC must take full responsibility for the accuracy and integrity of their proposals and commitments and ensure that the project is implemented on schedule with strict adherence to quality and safety standards. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability throughout the process, warning against any lapses that could lead to corruption, vested interests, or the loss of public assets.

According to the plan, the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh section has a total length of nearly 22 km. The section begins at km4 + 000 at the intersection of Ring Road 2 in the former Thu Duc City, HCMC, and ends at km25 + 920 at the intersection of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway in the former Long Thanh District of Dong Nai Province. The section from the interchange of Ring Road 2 to the Ring Road 3 intersection, from KM+00 to KM8+770, will have eight lanes. Meanwhile, the road from Ring Road 4 to the interchange of the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway will be designed with 10 lanes.

The project has a total investment of more than VND15,337 billion (US$586 million). Of this, more than VND967 billion will be allocated for land clearance, compensation, and resettlement. Construction costs are projected at over VND11.1 trillion, while equipment will account for nearly VND99 billion. Project management, consultancy, and other miscellaneous expenses are estimated at over VND1.1 trillion, with a contingency reserve of nearly VND2 trillion.

The construction is scheduled to commence on August 19, 2025, with the completion expected in 2026.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh