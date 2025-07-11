Officials in Phu Quoc maintain continuous operations to serve public needs

Since July 1, the Public Administrative Service Center in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province, has witnessed a sudden surge in the number of citizens seeking administrative services.

Civil servants at Phu Quoc Special Zone’s Public Administration Service Center assist citizens with administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP)

To promptly resolve administrative procedures and prevent backlogs of documents, the local government has rolled out a series of comprehensive measures aimed at streamlining procedures and ensuring timely service delivery.

At 5:30 a.m. on July 9, large crowds had already gathered outside the Public Administration Service Center, waiting to receive their queue numbers for administrative procedures. By 6:45 a.m., staff responsible for processing documents had arrived, ensuring all equipment was ready and operational.

Precisely at 7:00 a.m., the automated queuing system was activated, officially marking the start of the day’s services. A staff member was stationed near the ticket machine to ask citizens about their requests, assisting them with taking a number and directing them to the appropriate service counters.

Four volunteers were on hand to assist residents in filling out paperwork or navigating the online public service portal. These volunteers were present throughout the day to ensure the process ran smoothly and efficiently.

Phu Quoc An, a volunteer from the Phu Quoc Youth Union, was seen providing detailed guidance to residents on how to use the government services app independently. According to An, since July 1, the volunteer team has assisted thousands of citizens in completing online transactions at the Public Administration Service Center. Their efforts have significantly reduced waiting times for the public and helped ease the workload for civil servants processing administrative documents.

In the first hour of the morning alone, more than 120 administrative cases were successfully processed. As the day progressed, the number of citizens and business representatives arriving at the Public Administration Service Center continued to rise. Despite the increasing volume, operations remained smooth and uninterrupted.

Ms. Ho Thuy Hang, a civil servant responsible for processing documents in the fields of culture and education, said that there has been a sharp increase in the number of visitors to the center since the consolidation of administrative procedures from seven former communes and wards, all of which are now handled at the Public Administration Service Center. To ensure timely processing for all citizens, civil servants begin work at 7:00 a.m. and resume in the afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Public employees finish the work, not just the working hours. On some days, they have continued working until 8:00 p.m.

To improve convenience for citizens handling administrative procedures, Phu Quoc Special Zone’s Public Administration Service Center has printed 400 QR codes corresponding to 400 various administrative procedures. When visiting the center, residents and businesses can scan the relevant QR code based on their needs to access detailed information and follow the required steps. This approach not only saves time and reduces paperwork but also increases transparency and enhances the overall user experience with public services.

Deputy Director of Phu Quoc Special Zone’s Public Administration Service Center, Nguyen Trong Thuong, said that after more than a week of operating the two-tier local government model, the center has handled more than 5,000 administrative transactions, averaging around 700 visitors per day. This marks a dramatic increase compared to the period before July 1. The most frequently requested services include the issuance of land use rights certificates, business registration documents, and civil status or judicial records.

During a meeting with the leadership of Phu Quoc Special Zone on July 8, Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, Ho Van Mung, reiterated that one of the key objectives of the two-tier local government model is to be closer to the people and better serve their needs.

Phu Quoc Special Zone must ensure that when citizens come to the Public Administration Service Center to complete their administrative procedures, they leave feeling happy and satisfied, Mr. Mung emphasized.

According to Mr. Le Anh Tu, Secretary of the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, on July 1, the Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee of the Special Zone held meetings to establish agencies, units, and organizations, as well as to appoint leadership personnel to ensure continuous and seamless operations within the special zone.

From July 1 to July 7, the Public Administration Service Center of the zone received 68 administrative procedure dossiers and successfully resolved 61 of them.

In general, after one week of officially implementing the two-tier local government model, agencies and organizations in the special zone have guaranteed staffing and resources, operating synchronously without encountering significant difficulties or challenges in leadership and administration.

By Nong Ngan, Tam Chi—Translated by Kim Khanh