Efforts underway to resolve shortages of official seals, equipment

Following a major governance overhaul, a lack of official seals and staff is causing significant administrative delays for citizens, prompting authorities to implement temporary workarounds and solutions.

Local residents are being instructed to complete administrative procedures at the Public Administrative Service Center of Lam Vien – Da Lat Ward (Lam Dong Province) on July 4 (Photo: SGGP)

The resolution of administrative procedures for residents in many areas of Lam Dong Province remains beset by obstacles. Phan Tan Vu from Di Linh Commune shared his experience: “On the afternoon of last Friday, July 4, I submitted a complete dossier at the Duc Trong Branch of the Land Registration Office to register changes to my land use rights. The prescribed processing time is eight working days, but because the office lacks an official seal, I was given an appointment to receive the results on July 16.”

Similarly, Nguyen My Hang from Ham Liem Commune recounted, “I recently went to the Phan Thiet Branch of the Land Registration Office to clear a bank mortgage but was turned away because the relevant agencies have yet to issue specific guidelines. We hope the new local government will swiftly find solutions to protect our legitimate interests.”

This situation is reportedly occurring at all Land Registration Office branches throughout Lam Dong Province. Although the province announced the formation of its new departments, including the one of Agriculture and Environment, last Thursday, July 3, the subordinate units – such as the provincial Land Registration Office – have not yet been formally established, leaving them without new seals.

At the Public Administrative Service Center in Lam Vien – Da Lat Ward, 164 dossiers have been processed since July 1. While judicial, civil status, and socio-cultural procedures are often handled within the day, other departments are not yet fully operational as they await the issuance of their official seals.

The center’s Deputy Director Nguyen Long An noted, “Procedures related to construction permits and land administration require additional time for inspection and appraisal. However, we are making every effort to accelerate the process to minimize inconvenience for residents.”

In parts of Gia Lai Province, the issuance of land use right certificates (commonly known as “red books”) is hampered by a shortage of surveyors and measuring equipment. “Since the new commune administration began operating, we have not been able to process any new land certificates due to a lack of surveying personnel and the necessary equipment”, stated Chairman Nguyen Dang Quang of the Gao Commune People’s Committee.

Former Deputy Director Tran Duy Hung of the Land Registration Office of the former Binh Thuan Province explained that to accommodate residents, his old office is still accepting land-related applications. However, as the unit has not yet been issued a new seal, it can only receive the paperwork and await further instructions from higher authorities.

Likewise, Director Phan Sy Trien of the Da Lat Branch of the Land Registration Office observed a drop in applications from about 100 per day to a much lower number since early July, as the public has become aware of the seal issue.

“For those who have already applied, we are receiving and thoroughly checking all documents to shorten the overall processing time. As soon as we receive the seal, we will finalize and return the dossiers as quickly as possible”, he said.

In contrast, in Khanh Hoa Province, Chairman Tran Xuan Tay of the Nha Trang Ward People’s Committee reported that his Public Administrative Service Center has been operating smoothly since day one. To address a large backlog of land-related files, 15 officials have been assigned to the center. They are also proactively guiding citizens to use online services to save time and effort.

According to Chairman Tran Quoc Nam of the Khanh Hoa Province People’s Committee, the province is striving to build a “lean, synchronized, professional government with ambition”. The entire administrative system is oriented toward “acceleration, connection, and efficiency”.

He identified digital transformation, a paperless government, and two-level electronic document processing as key areas for breakthroughs. “This is not merely a technological problem; it is a revolution in administrative thinking – a test of speed, determination, and cohesive action throughout the entire system”, Chairman Tran Quoc Nam affirmed.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam