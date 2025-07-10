VEC proposes expansion of sections of North–South Expressway in two phases

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has submitted an investment plan report on upgrading and expanding sections of the eastern North–South Expressway to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction.

According to Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), the upgrade and expansion of several sections of the eastern North–South Expressway should be divided into two separate projects following the Ministry of Construction’s proposal.

Under the proposal, Project 1 would cover eight sub-projects stretching from Mai Son to Cam Lo, with a total length of approximately 415 kilometers and an estimated investment of VND54.182 trillion (approximately US$2 billion).

Project 2 would include seven sub-projects running from Quang Ngai to Dau Giay, spanning roughly 551 kilometers with a total projected investment of VND74.110 trillion (US$2.8 billion).

In preparation for the proposed expansion of the eastern North–South Expressway, Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has worked with the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) and construction firms currently working on the route.

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has proposed an investment plan for the North–South expressway expansion, divided into two phases.

Under the proposal, Phase 1 would commence in 2026, corresponding to the end of the warranty period of the contractors in the previous phase, estimated around June 2026. This phase would include three sub-projects, Mai Son–National Highway 45, National Highway 45–Nghi Son, and Nghi Son–Dien Chau, with a total length of around 156 kilometers and a total estimated investment of VND19.523 trillion (US$748 million). This phase also comprises of two sub-projects under Project 2, including Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet–Dau Giay, with a total length of around 200 kilometers and a total estimated investment of VND17.843 trillion (US$682 million).

In Phase 2 of the expansion, Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has proposed to implement expansion investment after 2028, once the warranty periods for previously constructed segments have expired and traffic volumes exceed the capacity of the current four-lane expressway sections. This phase would encompass the remaining 10 sub-projects, with a total length of approximately 610 kilometers and a total investment of VND90.926 trillion (US$3.5 billion).

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha instructed the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) to take the initiative in developing a comprehensive investment proposal for upgrading and expanding sections of the North–South Expressway. VEC was asked to coordinate with domestic state-owned and private enterprises and propose accompanying mechanisms and policies.

The Ministry of Construction was tasked with evaluating and comparing the proposed options in terms of efficiency and feasibility before submitting reports to the Prime Minister on the most effective option.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh