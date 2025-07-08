Projects for APEC Summit 2027 required to be done ahead of schedule

The Office of the Government has released the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung regarding the implementation of key infrastructure projects in preparation for the APEC 2027 Summit, which will be hosted in An Giang Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung Inspects APEC Conference Center Project site. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the statement, among the infrastructure projects serving the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, only the convention center and airport are currently being deployed. Several other essential infrastructure projects remain stalled due to unresolved issues related to land clearance and the lack of selected investors. These pending projects include waste and wastewater treatment systems, clean water supply, urban landscaping, transport infrastructure, public lighting, and green space development.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung called on ministries, local authorities, and relevant inter-agency units to take proactive measures and intensify coordination. All stakeholders must thoroughly review their assigned responsibilities, identify challenges and bottlenecks in both project implementation and the ongoing provincial consolidation process, and propose practical solutions to overcome them.

For infrastructure projects that have yet to secure investors, the Deputy Prime Minister urged relevant authorities to expedite all necessary procedures and complete investor selection by July. Priority must be given to critical facilities such as domestic water supply plants, wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities, and freshwater reservoirs.

For projects that have already secured investors, as well as those designated for urgent implementation, he directed relevant agencies to promptly complete all necessary preparatory procedures. These include unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance, site surveys, and design planning.

The goal is to complete all work ahead of schedule, at least three to six months before the APEC Summit 2027, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung emphasized.

The Deputy Prime Minister has instructed the An Giang Provincial People's Committee to submit a comprehensive investment plan for Phase 1 of the urban rail transit project. The report must clearly outline the proposed investment model, project timeline, and the rationale for shifting the project from the public investment category to a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

The proposal is to be reviewed in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Construction, and other relevant agencies before being submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval, in accordance with existing regulations. The project is expected to be completed in time to support the successful organization of the APEC 2027 Summit.

Phu Quoc International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the development of Phu Quoc International Airport, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung noted that the current legal framework for decentralization is comprehensive and fully in place. Relevant agencies and units have been instructed to promptly complete the handover of state-invested assets and to carry out the evaluation of assets invested by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Additionally, authorities are required to invest in essential infrastructure to ensure safe flight operations and to formulate a detailed plan guaranteeing the uninterrupted and efficient functioning of the airport.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security must work closely with the An Giang Provincial People's Committee, the Ministry of Construction, and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to ensure the secure and efficient operation of Phu Quoc International Airport.

Their coordination will focus on maintaining national security, defense, and aviation safety, as well as facilitating the planned transfer of airport operational authority from ACV to the An Giang provincial government.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh