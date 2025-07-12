Deputy PM orders review of contractor selection for HCMC–Chon Thanh Expressway

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has required a thorough review of the bidding process for the construction of the Ho Chi Minh City – Thu Dau Mot – Chon Thanh Expressway, the section passing through the former Binh Phuoc Province.

This direction aims to ensure transparency, fairness, and to prevent any misconduct.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha assigned the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province to fully address the recommendations made by the Ministry of Finance in its inspection report on the bidding process.

Besides, he also instructed strict handling of violations if any, emphasizing the need for a transparent and competitive contractor selection process, avoiding group interests or delays in project implementation. A report on the results must be submitted to the Prime Minister before July 20.

Previously, on July 5, the Ministry of Finance released its inspection findings on the contractor selection process. The inspection revealed multiple errors in both the bidding documents and the evaluation of bid submissions.

The Ministry of Finance recommended that the project owner consider replacing the current team of experts or hiring an independent consultant to ensure impartiality in the re-evaluation of the bids.

By To Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong