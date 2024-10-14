Sports

Vietnamese kickboxing team concludes 2024 Asian Championship with 11 gold medals

SGGPO

The Vietnamese kickboxing team concluded the ten days of competition with 33 medals, including 11 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze.

Vietnamese kickboxing players win five more gold medals on the final day of the 2024 Asian Kickboxing Championships, October 13. (Photo: Thinh Vu)

Last night, the 2024 Asian Kickboxing Championships in Cambodia officially ended.

On the final day of the games, Vietnam secured five more gold medals from victories of Vietnamese kickboxing players, namely Huynh Thi Kim Vang in the women's 65-kilogram full contact, Nguyen Minh Hieu in the men's 69-kilogram kick-light, Hoang Thi Thuy Giang in the women's 50-kilogram kick-light, Huynh Van Tuan in the men's 54- kilogram K1 style and Phung Thi Hong Tham in the women's 65-kilogram kick-light.

With a total of 33 medals, including 11 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze, Vietnam ranked third in the medal table following Uzbekistan, a champion and Kazakhstan, the second runner-up.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

