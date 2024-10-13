Vietnam clinches six gold medals at 2024 Asian Kickboxing Championships

Vietnamese athletes achieve victories in the first finals on October 12.

A total of 21 Vietnamese fighters reached the finals in various categories at the 2024 Asian Kickboxing Championships currently taking place in Cambodia, with the first finals held on the evening of October 12.

According to the coaching staff, the team secured six gold medals thanks to the performances of female athletes, namely Bui Thi Yen Nhi (48kg), Pham Huynh Yen My (60kg), and Dinh Thi Hoa (65kg) in low kick, along with Le Thi Nhi (52kg), Nguyen Ngoc Ngan (56kg), and Tran Vo Song Thuong (60kg) in full contact. Notably, Le Thi Nhi is a gold medalist from the 32nd SEA Games held in Cambodia in 2023. This year, upon her return to compete in Cambodia, she faced a fighter from Kazakhstan in the finals and convincingly won with a score of 3-0, earning a gold medal.

On October 13, the Vietnamese kickboxing team will compete in ten finals across the men’s weight categories. Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Head Coach of the team and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Kickboxing Federation, stated that the team's goal in the remaining finals is to perform at their best to achieve the highest possible results.

In this tournament, the Vietnamese kickboxing team features 32 fighters competing in 34 events. Before the competition, their goal was to secure three gold medals. Last year, at the 2023 Asian Kickboxing Championships, the team managed to earn only two gold medals.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan