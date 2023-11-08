Vietnamese cadet female kata team clinches gold in Kazakhstan

On the evening of July 11 (Kazakhstan time), information from the coaching staff of the young Vietnamese karate team revealed that the team had secured a precious gold medal in the cadet female team kata (performance) event.

The cadet female kata team of Vietnam, comprised of Hoang Thi Thu Uyen, Bui Ngoc Nhi, Nguyen Phuong Thao, and Nguyen Mai Quynh Anh, performed exceptionally well, progressing from the semifinals to the final, where they competed against the Iranian kata team.

In the final performance, they showcased their proficiency in technical movements and bunkai, earning the Vietnamese cadet female kata team the highest scores from the judges and securing the coveted gold medal. According to the judges' scores, they received 40.9 points, while the Iranian team received 38.7 points in the final. It is the first gold medal of the young Vietnamese karate athletes in this tournament.

On the same night, there were high hopes for another gold medal as athlete Nguyen Dieu Ly advanced to the finals in the cadet female kumite (sparring) 59kg category. Unfortunately, she was defeated by her Japanese opponent, Sakiyama Tsumugi, securing the second-place position and a silver medal. Notably, Dieu Ly is the younger sister of karate athlete Nguyen Thi Ngoan, who recently earned a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games.

So far, the young Vietnamese karate team has won one gold medal, one silver medal, and three bronze medals in the tournament. The competition will continue until November 8.