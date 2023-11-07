VN's karate team gains 3 bronzes at 21st Asian Cadet, Junior & U21 Championship

Vietnamese young karate athletes are currently competing in the 21st Asian Cadet, Junior & U21 Championship 2023 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and they have already secured three bronze medals in the events they have contested.

The competition has officially commenced in Kazakhstan, and by November 6 (local time), the young Vietnamese karate team has already clinched three bronze medals.

In the junior female individual kata (performance) event, young athlete Nguyen Mai Quynh Anh won a bronze medal. The event's finalists were Alyafae Shikha from UAE and Ito Wakana from Japan, with the ultimate champion being Ito Wakana.

In the junior female kumite (sparring) 61kg event, athlete Nguyen Thao Hien reached the semi-finals but had to settle for a bronze medal. The champion in this event was athlete Musakhonova Saidabonu from Uzbekistan.

In the cadet female individual kata event, athlete Bui Ngoc Nhi earned a bronze medal, which is a noteworthy accomplishment for her, given the high level of skill among her opponents in the semi-finals. The champion of the kata event in this competition was athlete Takata Azusa from Japan.

This year's tournament drew participation from more than 440 athletes representing 26 countries and territories. The competition was held from November 4 to 8. The Vietnamese karate team consisted of 14 athletes, with most of them participating with funding from social sources.