Vietnam wins five gold medals at 2024 World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships

The young Vietnamese chess team concluded the 2024 World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships in Slovenia with achievements totaling five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Vietnamese player Dau Khuong Duy wins one more gold medal in the U14 men’s blitz chess category on the final competition day. (Photo: Minh Minh)

On the final competition day, December 16 (local time), players competed in the men’s and women’s blitz chess games categories across the U14, U16, and U18 age groups.

Vietnamese player Nguyen Ngoc Hien secures a gold medal, and another player Nguyen Binh Vy wins the silver medal in the U16 women's blitz chess category. (Photo: Minh Minh)

The Vietnamese chess team secured two gold medals on the competition day thanks to the excellent performance of young player Dau Khuong Duy after 22 blitz chess games in the U14 men’s category, and player Nguyen Ngoc Hien in the U16 women's blitz chess category. In this category, another Vietnamese player Nguyen Binh Vy scored 15 points to earn the silver medal.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

