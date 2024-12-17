Vietnam wins five gold medals at 2024 World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships

On the final competition day, December 16 (local time), players competed in the men’s and women’s blitz chess games categories across the U14, U16, and U18 age groups.
The Vietnamese chess team secured two gold medals on the competition day thanks to the excellent performance of young player Dau Khuong Duy after 22 blitz chess games in the U14 men’s category, and player Nguyen Ngoc Hien in the U16 women's blitz chess category. In this category, another Vietnamese player Nguyen Binh Vy scored 15 points to earn the silver medal.