Vietnamese youth chess players shine at world championships with 3 gold medals

Young Vietnamese chess players were excellent to capture three gold medals from World Youth Rapid and Blitz Championship 2024 in Slovenia.

Chess player Dau Khuong Duy wins the gold medal in rapid chess in the U14 boys' category at this year's tournament.

The 2024 Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship for the U14, U16, and U18 age groups brought together players from 35 countries and territories to compete in age-specific rapid and blitz tournaments for both boys and girls. The Vietnamese team was represented by 15 players.

The Vietnamese youth chess team secured its first gold medal in the rapid chess event yesterday with Dau Khuong Duy emerging victorious. Competing in the U14 men's category, Khuong Duy amassed an impressive total of 9.5 points over 11 games, finishing at the top of the standings. He suffered only one defeat against Haug Havard from Norway, alongside one draw and nine wins. Despite a strong effort, Havard concluded the tournament with 9 points, earning him the silver medal.

Additionally, Nguyen Nam Kiet contributed to the team's success by claiming a bronze medal in the same group with a score of 8 points.

In the U14 women's category, player Dang Le Xuan Hien completed 11 matches, accumulating a total of 9 points and earning the gold medal. Throughout the tournament, Xuan Hien experienced only one loss, two draws, and secured eight victories. In this same category, player Le Thai Hoang Anh achieved 7.5 points, finishing in fifth place.

The Vietnamese youth chess team also celebrated a third gold medal, awarded to player Nguyen Binh Vy in the U16 women's division. Player Binh Vy amassed 9.5 points over 11 games, claiming the top position. Additionally, player Nguyen Ngoc Hien participated in this group but finished in tenth place with 6 points.

The tournament is set to continue until December 17, local time, featuring competitions in men's and women's blitz chess across the U14, U16, and U18 categories.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Uyen Phuong

