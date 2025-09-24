Vietnam wins Bronze Award at EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai

On the evening of September 23, the Vietnam Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai in Japan was honored with the Bronze Award in the 'Best Pavilion Team' category.

Vietnam Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai

The award was presented by the Experiential Design Authority and judged by a panel of 32 international experts and members of the U.S. Advisory Council. Notably, the jury assumed the role of 'mystery guests,' visiting each pavilion at random times to ensure fairness, transparency, and impartiality in the evaluation process.

This prestigious award recognizes pavilions that have demonstrated excellence in management, operations, and visitor services throughout the duration of the Expo. In this category, the United States claimed the Gold Award, the Czech Republic received the Silver Award, and Vietnam was one of only two small pavilions to be honored, underscoring its outstanding presence among hundreds of participating countries and territories.

Numerous performances and cultural exchanges are organized throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Representing the Vietnam Pavilion, Ms. Do Lan Phuong, Pavilion Director, emphasized that the recognition is the result of solidarity, creativity, and unwavering dedication from the entire team who have brought the image of a friendly, hospitable Vietnam closer to the global community.

In just five months of operation, the Vietnam Pavilion welcomed nearly 1.5 million visitors, alongside millions more who joined outdoor events or engaged with the pavilion online.

Under the theme “A People-Centered Inclusive Society,” the pavilion offered more than just exhibits; it created an immersive journey where every visitor became part of the story.

A blend of cutting-edge technology and traditional culture through vivid imagery, immersive sound, and virtual reality transformed the pavilion into an emotionally engaging, interactive space that celebrates human values and promotes the message of sustainable development.

Expo 2025 Osaka, themed "Designing Future Society for Our," is a collaborative platform. Its goal is to address the world’s most pressing challenges through the lens of sustainability, technology, and cultural exchange. A place where the world’s knowledge, such as cutting-edge technology, will be brought together, used to create new ideas, and shared, all to help resolve global issues facing humankind. It runs for 184 days, from April 13 to October 23, and takes place at Yumeshima in Osaka, Japan.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh