Vietnam welcomes nearly 17.2 million international visitors in 10 months

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam welcomed 1.73 million international visitors in October, an increase of 13.8 percent over last month.

In total, the country received nearly 17.2 million international visitors in the first ten months of 2025, up more than 21 percent year-on-year.

Alongside the rise in arrivals, revenue from accommodation and food services was estimated at VND695.1 trillion (US$2.6 billion), up 14.6 percent, with major destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hanoi recording double-digit growth.

Travel and tourism revenue reached an estimated VND77.4 trillion (US$2.9 million), an increase of 19.8 percent, thanks to promotional campaigns and a more diverse range of tourism products that better meet visitor demand.

Favorable visa policies, enhanced tourism promotion efforts and a series of major events, notably the signing ceremony of the International Convention on Countering Cybercrime held in Hanoi from October 25 to October 26, also contributed to the surge in international tourist arrivals.

These positive results highlight the effectiveness of consumer stimulus programs and the tourism sector’s strong recovery efforts, reaffirming Vietnam’s position as one of the region’s most attractive destinations.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

