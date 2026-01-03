Travel

Horseback trekking debuts at Vietnam’s northernmost point

Introduced at a ceremony in Then Pa village, the product attracted the attention of local residents and tourists in the early days of 2026.

Horseback trekking launched at Vietnam’s northernmost point (Photo: VNA)

A new tourism product was launched in Lung Cu commune, Tuyen Quang province, on January 2, offering visitors a horseback trekking experience in Vietnam’s northernmost area.

Introduced at a ceremony in Then Pa village, the product attracted the attention of local residents and tourists in the early days of 2026. The event was attended by Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Tuyen Quang Party Committee Hau A Lenh, along with representatives of tourism enterprises.

The horseback trekking experience allows visitors to ride on routes, explore rugged mountain scenery, terraced fields and tranquil villages, and gain insights into the traditional lifestyles and cultural identity of local ethnic communities.

Speaking at the launch, Hau A Lenh said the product represents a creative step aligned with the province’s sustainable tourism development orientation. He noted that it helps preserve cultural values, creates livelihoods for local people and contributes to building a distinctive tourism brand for the northernmost area of Tuyen Quang.

Local authorities expect the new product to diversify tourism offerings, promote community-based tourism, generate jobs and income, and support environmentally friendly and sustainable development.

After the ceremony, delegates and visitors joined trial rides, with many highlighting the product’s uniqueness, safety and potential to become a new highlight for tourism in the northernmost region.

