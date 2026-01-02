Quy Nhon among best cities to visit in 2026: Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet suggested that to explore beyond Quy Nhon’s bounds, it'd better to "hop on a motorbike and wind your way to secluded coves and pristine beaches."

Ky Co beach is currently one of the "hottest" tourist destinations, chosen by many visitors to explore during their holidays with family and friends. (Photo: vietnamtourism.gov.vn)

Quy Nhon, with its stunning beaches and distinctive cuisine, has been recognized as one of the top destinations in 2026.

In its “Best in Travel 2026,” Lonely Planet introduces 25 must-visit places to tourists to make their world’s most inspiring journeys for the year ahead, in which Quy Nhon, now a ward of Gia Lai province, is suggested as “best for coastal adventures and seafood delights.”

"Set between Vietnam’s rolling mountains and calm lagoons, Quy Nhon is a coastal city where natural beauty and culture seamlessly intertwine. Soft sandy beaches meet ancient Cham temples, fishing villages, and a thriving culinary scene," the website wrote.

"The city’s biggest draw lies in its laid-back atmosphere, made all the more inviting by the absence of heavy tourist crowds. Stroll along the well-kept promenade at sunset, savor towering plates of fresh seafood, and end your evening at a cozy cocktail lounge or beachside bar."

The beaches of Quy Nhon are undoubtedly the key attraction for visitors to this untouched seaside city.

Unlike its neighboring Nha Trang and Hoi An, where tourism has exploded, tourists can often find a whole beach to themselves. From the beautiful and well-maintained beach in the heart of the city to lesser-known shores tucked into fishing villages and stunning golden-sand coasts against dramatic cliffscapes, every Quy Nhon beach has a holiday experience for everyone.

Lonely Planet suggested that to explore beyond Quy Nhon’s bounds, it'd be better to "hop on a motorbike and wind your way to secluded coves and pristine beaches.

According to its experts, local favorites included the crescent-shaped Ky Co Beach and the peaceful cove of Bai Xep, which transformed into an open-air dining spot as night fell. Early risers could explore the maze-like alleyways of nearby villages, where street vendors tempt with delicacies like banh xeo muc (crispy squid pancakes) for breakfast.

"With Cham ruins scattered across the landscape, history is never far from Quy Nhon. The Twin Towers, set in the heart of the city, and the Banh It Towers, perched high on a hill, stand as silent reminders of a once-thriving civilization," wrote Lonely Planet.

It added that a spiritual detour to Ong Nui Pagoda, north of Quy Nhon, was a good decision. After 600 steps, people would be rewarded with one of Southeast Asia’s largest seated Buddha statues, watching over the region’s rugged coastline. The statue sat atop a circular temple, with thousands of smaller gilded Buddhas in niches recessed into the walls.

Quy Nhon is home to other beautiful sightseeing locations such as Kho and Xanh Islands, the Ghenh Rang Tien Sa tourist area, Vijaya Citadel, Queen Beach, and Eo Gio Strait.

In Quy Nhon, local specialties such as fish cake noodle soup, rice vermicelli with pork intestines porridge, and fresh seafood are the top choices of not only locals but also visitors.

The weather is pleasant year-round in Quy Nhon, with the daytime temperatures ranging from 22°C to 28°C. It is mostly sunny with little rain, ideal for sightseeing, swimming, and water sports. From June to August, temperatures reach a peak of 34°C, and this is the busiest season for domestic tourists, while Lonely Planet recommends that the best time for foreigners is from December to April.

Other places in Lonely Planet's lists included Jeju (the Republic of Korea), Cadiz (Spain), Sardinia (Italy), Quezteltenango (Guatemala), Jaffna (Sri Lanka), Utrecht (the Netherlands), Cartagena (Colombia), and Siem Reap (Cambodia).

Vietnamplus