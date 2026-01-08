Ho Chi Minh City strengthens traffic safety during Lunar New Year

The city has instructed departments, agencies, local authorities to implement coordinated and decisive measures to reduce traffic accidents to the lowest possible level, prevent prolonged congestion, and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Ho Chi Minh City strengthens traffic safety measures at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, signed a plan to strengthen measures ensuring traffic safety and urban order during the peak period of the Lunar New Year and the 2026 Spring Festival across the city. The plan will remain in effect through February 21.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police have been assigned to lead a citywide launch ceremony in January 2026, marking the start of a peak enforcement campaign targeting violations of urban order, including the misuse of roadways, curbs, and sidewalks. Following the launch, police at all levels will intensify enforcement against violations that directly contribute to traffic accidents, such as drink-driving, speeding, lane violations, overloading, illegal stopping and parking, and improper helmet use.

Traffic police have been instructed to increase deployments along key transport corridors, city gateways, and areas at high risk of congestion, with the aim of proactively managing traffic flow, clearing bottlenecks, and remaining on standby for rescue and emergency response to prevent prolonged gridlock.

The Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee has been tasked with strengthening coordination on traffic safety propaganda and traffic laws and raising awareness and improving compliance among road users.

In addition, the Department of Construction is responsible for developing a passenger transport service plan for the Lunar New Year, reviewing and addressing traffic accident black spots, and carrying out urban improvements in key areas, particularly around Tan Son Nhat International Airport and major entry and exit routes.

Other departments, agencies, mass organizations, and local administrations at the ward, commune, and special zone levels have also been required to proactively develop plans tailored to local conditions, maintain inspections, and strictly handle violations to prevent the recurrence of sidewalk and roadway encroachment.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has required all relevant units to maintain round-the-clock reporting and duty shifts throughout the peak period, publicly disclose hotline numbers to receive public feedback, and promptly handle emerging situations, helping ensure that residents can celebrate the Lunar New Year safely, civilly, and conveniently.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh