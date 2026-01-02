Tan Son Nhat Int'l Airport expected to serve nearly 120,000 passengers on Jan 2

The Operations Center of Tan Son Nhat International Airport said the airport is expected to handle about 749 flights on the day, serving nearly 120,000 passengers on January 2.

Passengers check in at Terminal T3. (Photo: SGGP)

The projected total includes 733 passenger flights, one ferry flight, 10 cargo flights, and five charter services. Of these, 376 are outbound flights, comprising 212 domestic and 164 international services. The airport is expected to receive 373 arriving flights, including 210 domestic and 163 international flights.

The number of passengers passing through the airport that day is estimated at approximately 119,874. Of this total, about 58,734 passengers are expected to depart, including 28,370 on domestic flights and 30,364 on international routes. Arrivals are projected to reach 61,140 passengers, comprising 33,402 domestic and 27,738 international travelers.

The figures indicate that air travel demand remains robust, with particularly strong activity on international routes.

In addition to its overall airport operations plan, the Operations Center of Tan Son Nhat International Airport has also developed a separate flight schedule and operational plan for Terminal T3. On January 2, Terminal T3 is expected to handle 265 flights, including 132 departures and 133 arrivals. Passenger traffic through the terminal is projected to reach about 37,650, comprising 17,337 departing passengers and 20,313 arrivals.

A representative of the Operations Center of Tan Son Nhat International Airport said the operational plans were developed through close coordination with relevant agencies, airlines, and on-site authorities to ensure aviation security and safety, ease congestion during peak hours, and improve passenger service quality as flight volumes and passenger numbers continue to rise.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh