Top 10 international arrival markets of Vietnam in 2025 announced

In 2025, Vietnam’s tourism sector recorded strong growth, welcoming nearly 21.2 million international visitors. Growth in the tourism sector was largely driven by the top 10 source markets.

China ranked first with around 5.3 million visitors, accounting for nearly 25 percent of total international arrivals to Vietnam in 2025. Compared with 2024, arrivals from China surged by 41.3 percent, making it the largest growth driver for Vietnam’s tourism, particularly in coastal destinations and major cities.

The Republic of Korea ranked second with 4.3 million visitors, representing 20.5 percent of total international arrivals. Despite its large scale, arrivals from this market edged down 5.2 percent year on year. Nonetheless, the country remains a traditional, stable market with high spending levels.

Taiwan (China) followed with 1.2 million visitors, down 4.4 percent from 2024.

khach-quoc-te-trai-nghiem-tai-bai-kem-phu-quoc-6911-8185.jpg
International tourists visit Kem Beach in Phu Quoc.

The United States ranked fourth with 849,000 arrivals, continuing to be one of Vietnam’s most important markets in the Americas.

Japan recorded 814,000 visitors, up 14.4 percent from the previous year, reflecting a strong recovery in the Northeast Asian market, while India ranked sixth with 746,000 arrivals, a sharp increase of 48.9 percent, highlighting the impact of expanded direct air routes and tourism promotion in this market.

Russia was the largest European market in the top 10, with 690,000 visitors, up nearly 197 percent year on year, the highest growth rate among major markets. This surge contributed to Europe becoming one of the fastest-growing regions in 2025.

Neighboring Southeast Asian markets also featured in the top 10, including Cambodia with 687,000 visitors, up 44.8 percent, and Malaysia with 574,000, up 15.8 percent.

Australia ranked tenth with 548,000 visitors, maintaining its position as a long-haul but stable market.

These top 10 source markets not only contributed the majority of international arrivals in 2025 but also reflected a trend toward greater diversification and regional balance, providing a solid foundation for Vietnam’s tourism sector as it targets 25 million international visitors in 2026 and seeks to enhance growth quality and value added.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

