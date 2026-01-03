Travel

Tan Son Nhat Airport serves about 127,000 passengers on January 3

The number of passengers passing through Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City remained high on January 3, exceeding 127,000.

On the afternoon of January 3, Tan Son Nhat International Airport said that even on the final days of the New Year holiday, the airport remained busy, handling 762 departing and arriving flights and over 127,000 passengers.

According to the airport’s operations center, there were 383 departing flights and 379 arriving flights during the day. Domestic flights accounted for the majority, with 445 flights, including 223 departures and 222 arrivals. A total of 317 international flights were operated, comprising 160 departures and 157 arrivals. In addition to passenger flights, the airport also handled several cargo flights and special-purpose flights.

1-t1b-4333-9414.jpg
Passengers pass through Terminal T1, the international terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

The total number of passengers passing through Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City during the day was estimated at 127,199. Of these, 62,162 were departing passengers, with domestic and international travelers accounting for nearly equal numbers.

Meanwhile, arriving passengers totaled 65,037, including more than 37,000 domestic travelers.

The busiest periods were in the early morning and late afternoon, when flight density was highest.

Notably, Terminal T3 handled a total of 276 flights, evenly divided between departures and arrivals, with approximately 41,550, including more than 18,800 departing passengers and nearly 22,700 arriving passengers.

The spacious terminal layout, along with well-organized check-in and security screening procedures, helped ease pressure on the airport’s other terminals.

1-kh-t3b-8714-6115.jpg

On-site observations showed that despite the heavy passenger volume, operations at Tan Son Nhat International Airport remained stable. Airlines increased staffing at check-in counters and coordinated closely with ground service units to prevent localized congestion. Security and flight safety measures were strictly implemented.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has recommended that passengers plan their schedules proactively, arrive at the airport early, and closely monitor flight information to ensure smooth and safe travel during the peak period.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

