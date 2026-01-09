Aviation units ensure flight safety, service quality during peak periods

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued a directive requiring aviation units to strengthen flight safety and improve passenger service quality.

According to the CAAV, amid a surge in travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and the spring festival season, as well as in preparation for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, aviation safety, security and service quality are being prioritized.

Noi Bai International Airport is crowded during the year-end period.

Under the directive, Vietnamese airlines must forecast market demand, plan operations accordingly, optimize fleet utilization, comply with slot allocations, and minimize avoidable delays and cancellations, while maintenance units ensure readiness with adequate supplies and equipment during peak periods.

The CAAV also stressed that airlines must provide timely information on delays or cancellations and handle passenger feedback and complaints in line with the law to protect passengers’ legitimate rights and interests.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong