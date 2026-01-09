Travel

Aviation units ensure flight safety, service quality during peak periods

SGGPO

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued a directive requiring aviation units to strengthen flight safety and improve passenger service quality.

According to the CAAV, amid a surge in travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and the spring festival season, as well as in preparation for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, aviation safety, security and service quality are being prioritized.

1000016524-9435-7254.jpg
Noi Bai International Airport is crowded during the year-end period.

Under the directive, Vietnamese airlines must forecast market demand, plan operations accordingly, optimize fleet utilization, comply with slot allocations, and minimize avoidable delays and cancellations, while maintenance units ensure readiness with adequate supplies and equipment during peak periods.

The CAAV also stressed that airlines must provide timely information on delays or cancellations and handle passenger feedback and complaints in line with the law to protect passengers’ legitimate rights and interests.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

aviation units Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam flight safety service quality peak periods

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn