Lam Dong Province’s tourism revenue in 2025 exceeds VND56 trillion

On the afternoon of January 6, Lam Dong Province’s Statistics Office held a press conference to announce the socio-economic statistical data for 2025.

Accordingly, the province’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate in 2025 reached 6.42 percent compared to the previous year. Specifically, the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector grew by 5.1 percent; industry and construction by 5.54 percent; and the service sector by 8.28 percent.

In the tourism sector alone, Lam Dong Province welcomed approximately 20.7 million visitors in 2025, a 17.9 percent increase compared to 2024, including an estimated 1.28 million international tourists.

Da Lat, Lam Dong Province is favored by numerous visitors as a top destination.

Revenue from accommodation services was estimated at VND11,007.3 billion (US$419 million), up 21.4 percent year-on-year; food and beverage services reached VND45,599 billion (US$1.7 billion), up 17.9 percent; and travel services generated VND648.3 billion (nearly US$25 million). Total tourism revenue was estimated at VND56,610.6 billion (approximately US$2.2 billion), making a significant contribution to local economic growth and reaffirming the sector’s role as a key economic driver for the province.

For 2026, Lam Dong Province aims for a GRDP growth rate of 10 percent, with tourism striving to attract over 25 million visitors. State budget revenue is expected to increase by at least 10 percent compared to 2025.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong