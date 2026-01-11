Tourism sector aims to boost spending, extend visitor stays

At the 2026 Planning Conference of the Vietnam Tourism Association, held on January 10 in Hanoi, Vietnam’s tourism sector was set to focus on in-depth development, prioritizing service quality and the spending value of visitors.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2025, Vietnam’s tourism sector marked a remarkable growth milestone, welcoming 21.5 million international visitors, up 22 percent from 2024 and surpassing the 2019 record. The number of domestic tourists reached 135.5 million, with the sector’s total revenue exceeding VND1 million billion (US$38 billion). These achievements were supported by nearly 40,000 tourism businesses and over 2.5 million workers in the industry.

At the conference, the Vietnam Tourism Association noted that 2025 also marked a period of restructuring local tourism associations, streamlining their number from 63 to 34 units. This reorganization is expected to enhance regional coordination and improve collaboration between associations, local authorities, and businesses. Major promotional events were also held, most notably the 2025 Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) in Hanoi, which attracted a large number of domestic and international enterprises.

President of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Vu The Binh, affirmed that the association will continue to support businesses in digital transformation, green initiatives, and the adoption of new technologies, aiming to develop a modern and sustainable tourism model and gradually reinforce tourism’s role as a key economic sector.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ho An Phong emphasized that numbers of visitors are necessary but not sufficient.

He highlighted that factors such as length of stay, visitor spending, infrastructure quality, environmental standards, and service professionalism are even more critical. According to the Deputy Minister, Vietnam’s tourism development cannot pursue growth at any cost; it must aim for a healthy, attractive, and high-value model.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Vietnam Tourism Association plans to focus on enhancing product quality, expanding international cooperation, and organizing major events such as Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026 and MICE EXPO 2026. The sector aims to welcome 25 million international visitors and serve 150 million domestic tourists, laying the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh