On the evening of January 4, the second Sa Dec Flowers and Ornamental Plant Festival officially came to a close at Sa Dec Square in Dong Thap Province.

Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee, Huynh Minh Tuan speaks at the closing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee, Huynh Minh Tuan, said the festival concluded on a highly meaningful milestone. Dong Thap’s flower and ornamental plant cultivation craft has been officially recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage. The designation is both a source of pride and a reminder of the greater responsibility borne by authorities and the community to preserve and promote the value of this cultural legacy.

The Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee extended his gratitude to the people of Sa Dec—gentle and warm-hearted—who opened their gardens and their hearts to welcome visitors. It is precisely this hospitality, kindness, and sincerity that made the festival not only visually beautiful in its displays but also deeply warm and memorable for all who experienced it.

The 2nd Sa Dec Flower—Ornamental Plant Festival attracts over 738,000 visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s festival left a particularly profound humanitarian mark through a flower village experience program for more than 1,000 underprivileged students from across the Mekong Delta. More than a sightseeing activity, the initiative represented an act of sharing that sought to plant the seeds of dreams, nurture a love for the homeland, and strengthen young people’s confidence in the future.

The second Sa Dec Flowers and Ornamental Plant Festival, held from December 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026, in Sa Dec City, drew over 738,000 visitors from Vietnam and abroad.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh