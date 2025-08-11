Travel

Vietnam to waive tourist visas for citizens of 12 countries starting August 15

SGGPO

The Government has issued Decree No. 229/NQ-CP, granting visa exemptions to citizens of 12 countries as part of a tourism stimulus program.


Foreign tourists visit the Mekong Delta region. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Decree, visa exemptions will be granted to citizens of the following countries, including the Kingdom of Belgium, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Republic of Poland, Romania, the Slovak Republic, the Republic of Slovenia, and the Swiss Confederation.

Eligible travelers may stay in Vietnam for up to 45 days from the date of entry for tourism purposes, regardless of passport type, provided they meet Vietnam’s entry requirements as prescribed by law.

The visa exemption policy for citizens of the aforementioned countries will be in effect from August 15, 2025, through August 14, 2028, as part of Vietnam’s tourism stimulus program.

Previously, the Government, on August 8, promulgated Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP, providing regulations on visa exemptions for foreign nationals classified as special-category individuals eligible for preferential treatment in support of socio-economic development.

Decree No. 221/2025/ND-CP stipulates that the following categories of foreign nationals are eligible for visa exemption (short-term stay), including scholars, experts, scientists, and professors from universities and research institutes; chief engineers and high-quality human resources in the digital technology and industrial sector; investors, corporate leaders, and executives of major global enterprises; and individuals working in the fields of culture, arts, sports, and tourism who have a positive influence on the public.

The visa exemption period shall not exceed five years and must be at least 30 days shorter than the remaining validity of the traveler’s passport.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh

