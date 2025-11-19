Travel

High-speed boats to Phu Quy Island suspended due to severe weather

On November 19, operators of the Phan Thiet–Phu Quy passenger transport route in Lam Dong Province announced a temporary suspension of all high-speed boat services due to adverse weather conditions to ensure the safety of passengers and vessels.

Trung Trac high-speed boat has halted operations in both directions from November 19 to 26.

Specifically, the Trung Trac high-speed boat has halted operations in both directions from November 19 to 26. Meanwhile, the two Superdong Phu Quy ferries will suspend services from November 20 through November 22.

The disruption is attributed to strong northeast monsoon generating waves exceeding four meters, making sea travel unsafe.

Currently, the Phu Quy–Phan Thiet passenger route operates a total of three high-speed boats. The temporary suspension of these vessels significantly affects the travel needs of both residents and tourists accessing Phu Quy Island, which lies more than 56 nautical miles from the mainland.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Kim Khanh

