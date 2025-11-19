Dong Nai cooperates in tourism development with Mekong Delta provinces

The Departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Vinh Long provinces, and Can Tho City on November 19 held a conference to sign a cooperation program for tourism development for the 2025–2030 period.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the agreement, the participating localities will work together to leverage and enhance their respective strengths, with a shared goal of promoting sustainable tourism development. The partnership focuses on creating distinctive, high-quality tourism products under a joint brand representing the four provinces and cities, thereby boosting the region’s appeal and attracting both domestic and international travelers.

The parties also agreed to prioritize environmental protection and the preservation of local cultural identity, traditions, and customs throughout the tourism development process. At the same time, they will jointly develop tourism plans tailored to each locality’s strengths, ensuring the reasonable and effective exploitation of resources.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Key areas of cooperation include investing in and developing new tourism products; prioritizing high-quality service complexes; conducting surveys and establishing signature tourism routes linking Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Vinh Long, and Can Tho; and jointly organizing Presstrips and Famtrips to promote destinations and tourism offerings. The provinces will also support businesses in participating in tourism stimulus programs through promotional policies while ensuring service quality and strengthening the exchange of experience in developing green and sustainable tourism products.

In addition, the localities will jointly organize or take part in annual fairs, conferences, festivals, and cultural-tourism-culinary events to promote their tourism. They will also share information, articles, and feature reports highlighting tourism potential and products across each other’s communication platforms.

Tan Trieu pomelo, a signature specialty of Dong Nai

Delegates learn about signature products from Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding digital transformation, each province will develop its own smart tourism ecosystem to provide visitors with convenient access to information while sharing experiences in applying technology to tourism management and services. The four localities will also regularly exchange best practices in state tourism management and development planning, thereby improving governance efficiency and enhancing the quality of the tourism sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoang, Vice Chairwoman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee, emphasized that tourism cooperation among localities is an essential trend for creating distinctive tourism products. She noted that the signing of the cooperation program between Dong Nai and the three Mekong Delta localities marks an important first step toward further strengthening regional tourism development, especially as the Long Thanh International Airport project is set to begin operations, offering significant advantages in transport infrastructure.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh