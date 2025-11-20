Phu Quoc high-speed boat services suspended until further notice

Operations of high-speed boats and ferries between Phu Quoc and the mainland are temporarily halted as waves reach 1.5–2.5 meters with gusts at levels 6–7.

On the morning of November 20, the Kien Giang Provincial Maritime Administration, An Giang Province, announced that services for boats and ferries traveling between Rach Gia, Ha Tien and Phu Quoc will be temporarily stopped until further notice because of adverse weather.

Specifically, the suspended routes include high-speed boats and ferries between Rach Gia, Ha Tien, Phu Quoc and Nam Du. The route from Rach Gia to Lai Son and Hon Tre, managed by the inland port authority, will continue to operate normally.

High-speed boat and ferry services are temporarily suspended. They include services between Rach Gia, Ha Tien, Phu Quoc and Nam Du, in both directions. (Photo: SGGP/ Nam Khoi)

The Kien Giang Provincial Maritime Administration added that, according to the weather bulletin from the An Giang Provincial Meteorological and Hydrological Station, on November 20, the An Giang waters are experiencing unusually strong winds at levels 4–5, with gusts up to levels 6–7, and high waves of 1.5–2.5 meters. Therefore, authorities have required boats and ferries to temporarily suspend operations to ensure the safety of passengers and vessels.

Representatives from shipping and ferry companies reported that, upon receiving the suspension notice from the Kien Giang Provincial Maritime Administration, they immediately informed their agents and passengers.

Tickets for affected trips will either be refunded or rescheduled for the following day if weather conditions improve.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong