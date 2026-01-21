Vietnam targets double-digit growth in 2026

The Government sets an ambitious goal of achieving GDP growth of 10 percent or more, marking the start of a new phase in the nation’s development.

The Government has released Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP, setting out 12 key tasks and solutions to implement the 2026 socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates. The resolution underscores 2026 as a pivotal year, the beginning of a new development phase that coincides with the 14th National Party Congress, elections for the 16th National Assembly, and people’s councils in cities, provinces and communes for the 2026–2031 term.

It also marks the launch of the 2026–2030 five-year socio-economic development plan, with the ambitious goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.

The Government has directed all agencies, sectors and local administrations to focus on achieving Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of at least 10 percent in 2026 while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances. Emphasizing unity, innovation, and decisive action, the Government has adopted the guiding theme: “Discipline and responsibility; proactivity and efficiency; innovation and creativity; acceleration and breakthrough; sustainable growth.”

To achieve this ambitious target, the Government has set forth 12 major tasks and solutions. Foremost among these are the completion and harmonization of the legal and institutional framework, strengthening the effectiveness of law enforcement, and further simplifying administrative procedures to foster a more favorable investment and business climate.

Other priorities include promoting growth alongside macroeconomic stability, managing public debt and budget deficits within legal limits, and responding effectively to global economic and trade fluctuations. The Government also aims to reinforce traditional growth drivers including investment, consumption, and exports while fostering new ones such as innovation and digital transformation.

Ministries, agencies, and localities are required to develop quarterly and annual growth scenarios for 2026. Provincial authorities must review and update their Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth targets by February, identifying new resources and drivers for development. If local growth targets are lower than the national goal, people’s councils in provinces are requested to consider adjustments in line with this resolution.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan