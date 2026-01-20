Int'l organisations send congratulatory messages to 14th National Party Congress

These messages constitute a significant source of encouragement and support for Vietnam’s renewal process initiated and led by the CPV.

Party and State leaders, former leaders, and delegates attending the opening session on the morning of January 20. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Chung)

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) had, by January 19, received a total of 559 letters and messages of congratulations from 109 political parties, six international and regional organisations, 16 individuals, 122 people’s organisations, and 306 associations of overseas Vietnamese (OV).

These messages constitute a significant source of encouragement and support for Vietnam’s renewal process initiated and led by the CPV. They also vividly reflect the increasingly deep and substantive relations of friendship and cooperation between the CPV and political parties, organisations and friends around the world, as well as the growing attachment of overseas Vietnamese communities to their homeland.

Among the congratulatory messages were five from ruling communist parties and governing parties of neighbouring countries and traditional friends, namely the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Communist Party of China, the Cambodian People’s Party, the Communist Party of Cuba, and the Workers’ Party of Korea.

A panoramic view of the opening session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

A further 31 messages were sent by political parties in Asia and Oceania, including the New Azerbaijan Party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of Bangladesh, the Amanat Party (Kazakhstan), the Golkar Party (Indonesia), the Japanese Communist Party, the Communist Party of Australia, and the Communist Party of Sri Lanka (Sri Lanka), among others.

Twenty-six messages came from European countries, including the Party of Labour of Austria, the Polish Socialist Party, the Workers’ Party of Belgium, the Communist Party of Denmark, the German Communist Party, the Communist Party of Norway, and the French Communist Party, among others.From the Americas, 27 messages were received, including from the Communist Party of Argentina, the Communist Party of Bolivia, the Communist Party of Brazil, the Patriotic Union Party (Colombia), the Mexican Labour Party, and the Communist Party USA, among others.

Delegates arrive to attend the opening session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam on the morning of January 20. (Photo: VNA)

Twenty messages came from the Middle East and Africa, including the Egyptian Socialist Party, the National Liberation Front (Algeria), the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, the Likud Party (Israel), and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (Palestine), among others.

Six congratulatory messages were sent by international and regional organisations, namely the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), the Secretariat of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Asia Europe People’s Forum (AEPF), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Secretariat, and the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL).

Sixteen messages were sent by individuals, including Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, President of the Cuban National Assembly Esteban Lazo Hernández, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, along with former ambassadors, senators and honorary consuls of Vietnam, among others.

In addition, 122 messages were received from foreign political organisations, friendship associations, people’s organisations and local authorities, while 306 messages came from associations of overseas Vietnamese.

In its message, the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) warmly congratulated the Party, State and fraternal people of Vietnam on the great, comprehensive and historically significant achievements gained over the 80 years since the founding of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, particularly the 40 years of comprehensive renewal. It described the CPV’s 14th National Congress as a major political event for the entire Party, State and people, marking a new stage in the Vietnamese revolution. The event will set out orientations and goals to further advance comprehensive renewal in a systematic and in-depth manner, ushering the country into a new era, the era of the nation's rise.

The Lao side expressed firm confidence that, under the wise and sound leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve even greater successes and successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

The Party, State and people of Laos reaffirmed their consistent commitment, regardless of global developments, to preserving, nurturing and further developing the special traditional solidarity between the two countries.

In its congratulatory message, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) stated that the CPV is the steadfast core of leadership for the Vietnamese people and the cause of Vietnamese socialism. It said the CPV’s 14th National Congress will chart major directions and policies for the development of the Party and State over the next five years and beyond, opening a new era of development for the Vietnamese nation with profound historical significance.

The CPC Central Committee expressed their confidence that the congress would be one of unity and success, and that under the firm leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people would successfully accomplish the goals and tasks of national development.

The Party and State of China, the message said, attach great importance to developing relations between the two Parties and the two countries, and stand ready to work with Vietnam to uphold the principles of "friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, looking towards the future" and the spirit of “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades and good partners”. On the basis of the important common understandings reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, and guided by the overall goal of “six major orientations”, the two sides will promote the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, delivering tangible benefits to both countries and their people, and making important contributions to regional stability, development, and the cause of peace and progress of humanity.

Delegates arrive to attend the opening session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam on the morning of January 20. (Photo: VNA)

In its message, the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) expressed admiration for the major achievements recorded by the Party, Government and people of Vietnam in recent years. It welcomed the continued development of traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, Governments and people, in line with the principles of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, in its congratulatory message, highly valued the wise and steadfast leadership of the CPV on the path of building socialism amid a complex international context. The positive outcomes achieved by the Party in implementing the renewal process were described as valuable references for Cuba’s economic transformation.

The Cuban Party also expressed deep gratitude for the solidarity and invaluable support of the CPV in Cuba’s cause of national defence, particularly in the struggle to end the blockade imposed for more than six decades, and reaffirmed its determination to further elevate the special solidarity and fraternal friendship between the two Parties.

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea noted that in recent years, the CPV has led the Vietnamese people to major victories in building a strong and prosperous socialist state. It expressed his confidence that the 14th congress would become an important milestone in strengthening Party building and consolidating and developing state and social institutions in line with the requirements of the new era

VNA