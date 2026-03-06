SGGP Newspaper presents maps to Dong Nai Province

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper presented maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units and maps of Dong Nai province to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 6.

The map-offering ceremony was held at the department headquarters in Tran Bien ward, Dong Nai Province.

SGGP Newspaper representatives, journalist Tran Van Phong (2nd, R) and journalist Bui Van Canh (R) present maps to leaders of the Dong Nai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

At the ceremony, journalist Bui Van Canh shared that as the press agency of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the voice of the Party organization, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, the newspaper has undergone more than 50 years of development to become one of the country’s leading press agencies.

With its position and development history, SGGP Newspaper now has nationwide coverage and strong credibility across many fields, earning the trust and support of readers.

Over the years, with enthusiastic support from organizations, businesses and readers, SGGP Newspaper has organized many meaningful charitable and social programs in provinces and cities nationwide.

Leaders and officials of the Dong Nai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the working session.

After the National Assembly passed the resolution on the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units in 2025, SGGP Newspaper cooperated with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Department of Surveying, Mapping and Geographic Information (the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment) to receive the national geographic base dataset at a scale of 1:4,500,000, serving the editing and publication of the Vietnam map of provincial-level administrative units.

Following that, the newspaper coordinated with sponsors to print and distribute 100,000 maps to readers, while providing maps to 168 wards, communes and special administrative units in Ho Chi Minh City.

Expanding the program, SGGP Newspaper has coordinated with partners and businesses to print and donate maps to localities.

In Dong Nai Province, the newspaper received support from partners such as Kim Oanh Group Joint Stock Company, C.P. Vietnam Livestock Corporation, Tin Nghia Corporation, Dong Nai Food Industry Corporation (DOFICO) and Ho Chi Minh City Urban Drainage One Member Limited Liability Company (UDC).

In this round, a total of 29 maps of Vietnam’s administrative units and 22 maps of Dong Nai province were presented to Dong Nai Province.

By Xuan Trung, Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong