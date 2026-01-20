14th Party National Congress draws international attention

The international media stressed that the 14th National Congress of the CPV is not only a major political event for the country but also marks the beginning of a new development period, shaping Vietnam’s vision and motivation for the decades ahead.

International media, including outlets from Russia and Mozambique, have highlighted the strategic importance of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which began its first working day in Hanoi on January 19.

Russia’s financial and economic news portal at https://1prime.ru/news/ reported that the congress will focus on discussions and approve the country’s socio-economic development strategy through 2030, along with key issues related to Party organisation and personnel.

It will hear a report by the Party Central Committee, to be presented for the first time in a new format that merges the political report, the socio-economic report, and the Party-building report into a single document.

Citing platform documents prepared by the CPV Central Committee’s for the congress, the portal highlighted that Vietnam’s ultimate goal in the new era for national advancement is to become a prosperous nation, a powerful country, a socialist society, and a Vietnam that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s leading powers.

Accordingly, the top priority of the CPV over the next four years is to successfully achieve its strategic goals: becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, laying the groundwork for the next strategic breakthrough - becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.

According to the Russian press outlet, Vietnam’s rapid development programme, building on the achievements of modernisation over the last 40 years, sets a target of at least 10 percent average annual GDP growth in during 2026-2030. Achieving this goal will require a new growth model, comprehensive economic restructuring, and an acceleration of industrialisation and modernisation. It noted that Vietnam identifies science, technology, and innovation as the primary drivers for its rapid development.

Meanwhile, a bulletin of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (Frelimo) - the ruling party of Mozambique, spotlighted the atmosphere of solidarity, optimism and celebration in Hanoi during the days leading up to and marking the opening of the congress. Frelimo reported that Hanoi has been uniformly adorned with flags and posters celebrating the vital political event of the Vietnamese Party and people.

By hosting the 14th National Party Congress, Hanoi continues to reaffirm its role as the country’s political and cultural center, contributing to promoting the values of solidarity among Vietnamese people, it said.

Regarding the first working day on January 19, Frelimo reported that the congress focused on reviewing and approving the agenda for the preparatory session and the election regulations, under the chair of Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The international media stressed that the 14th National Congress of the CPV is not only a major political event for the country but also marks the beginning of a new development period, shaping Vietnam’s vision and motivation for the decades ahead.

VNA