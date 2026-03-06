PM proposes “Talented, creative and dedicated women” award

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 6 proposed establishing a new award titled “Talented, Creative and Dedicated Women” to further honour the contributions of Vietnamese women.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with female leaders and managers from central agencies and presents the 2025 Kovalevskaia Award. (Photo: SGGP)

He made the suggestion at a meeting with female leaders and managers from central agencies held at the Government Headquarters to mark the 116th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8). At the event, the PM also presented the 2025 Kovalevskaia Award.

Named after the renowned 19th-century Russian mathematician Sophia Kovalevskaia, the award has honored 23 collectives and 58 female scientists since its launch in 1985, recognizing their outstanding research achievements and practical scientific contributions.

This year’s award went to a group of female scientists from Hanoi University of Science and Technology for their research cluster on applying biocatalysis to enhance the value of Vietnamese agricultural products. The individual award was presented to Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Viet Nga, Director of the Vietnam–Japan Institute of Advanced Technology and senior lecturer at Hanoi University of Civil Engineering, for research linked to environmental protection, energy security, and climate change adaptation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents the 2025 Kovalevskaia Award to Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Viet Nga, Director of the Vietnam–Japan Institute of Advanced Technology and senior lecturer at Hanoi University of Civil Engineering. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, PM Pham Minh Chinh extended greetings to Vietnamese women and girls, highlighting women's enduring contributions throughout the country’s history.

He emphasized that Vietnam’s history is a great epic of patriotism and self-reliance in which the sacrifices, compassion, and resilience of Vietnamese women have played an indispensable role. Building on that tradition, today’s generation of women continues to overcome difficulties and social prejudices, working creatively and dedicating themselves to the cause of national construction and development.

The PM stressed that regardless of circumstances or positions, Vietnamese women always embody the nation’s finest values, contributing every day to new achievements and helping build a prosperous and strong Vietnam. Caring for and promoting the role of women is not only a political task but also a recognition that women nurture character, cultivate aspirations, foster knowledge, and help realize the dreams of each individual.

Women are not only the keepers of family happiness but also hold the key to unlocking a nation’s development and shaping the future of the people, he said.

Affirming that women are a powerful internal resource in Vietnam’s development and transformation process, he called for continued efforts to improve institutions and policies aimed at developing female leaders and managers at all levels. He also stressed the need to encourage and create favorable conditions for women to actively participate in scientific research and make deeper contributions to national strategic goals, particularly in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents the 2025 Kovalevskaia Award to a collective of female scientists. (Photo: SGGP)

PM Pham Minh Chinh asked the Vietnam Women's Union to consider establishing additional awards to honor young female scientists not only in natural sciences but also in social sciences and humanities.

Noting that Vietnam celebrates both International Women's Day (March 8) and Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20), he pointed out that while the Kovalevskaia Award is presented on March 8, there is currently no award specifically marking the October 20 celebration. He therefore proposed launching the “Talented, Creative and Dedicated Women” award, named after Nguyen Thi Thap, to be presented on October 20 to honour the dedication and contributions of Vietnamese women. Nguyen Thi Thap, former Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly and former President of the Vietnam Women’s Union, who directly led the “Three Responsibilities” movement, was awarded the Gold Star Order by the State and conferred the title of Vietnamese Heroic Mother.

The Government leader called on Vietnamese women to further promote their important mission across all areas of social life, helping shape the image of modern Vietnamese women guided by the spirit of preserving tradition, leading innovation, mastering knowledge, overcoming themselves, confidently integrating into the world, spreading compassion, and contributing to the nation’s future.

Vietnamplus