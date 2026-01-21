14th National Party Congress: Delegates eye reforms in new era

During the discussions, PM Pham Minh Chinh summed up key lessons drawn from the Government’s management during the previous term, stressing the need to turn Party resolutions into laws and renewing growth drivers for the next development phase.

Delegates join group discussions at the ongoing 14th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)

Delegates joined group discussions on draft documents at the ongoing 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi on January 20, offering detailed and substantive input on the country's development path in a new era.

Lessons on “turning the tide”

During the discussions, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh summed up key lessons drawn from the Government’s management during the previous term, stressing the need to turn Party resolutions into laws and renewing growth drivers for the next development phase.

Looking ahead, economic development remains the central task, while national defence-security and diplomacy are regular priorities, culture serves as the spiritual foundation, and social welfare must achieve breakthrough progress. Such require focused and coordinated solutions from the Government and the entire political system, he said.

Stressing unity and cohesion within the Party and political system as the most decisive factor to surmount unprecedented challenges, he distilled key lessons from practice, including strategic vision, breakthrough thinking, and resource mobilisation from the public.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) speaks at the discussion (Photo: VNA)

He reviewed successes in adapting policy approaches and "turning the tide" amid global supply chain disruptions from geopolitical tensions and tariff policies, alongside swift disaster response and accelerated public investment to crowd in private capital and maintain momentum.

Public trust, along with confidence from businesses and international partners, forms the bedrock to meet socio-economic targets, he added.

For the 2026–2030 period, he reaffirmed the commitment to achieving double-digit growth.

Self-reliance, resilience as a driving force for autonomy

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh stressed self-reliance and resilience as a core guiding principle to bolster national independence and reduce external dependence. Building on 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), he said the Party has further refined its theoretical framework to provide a strong base for future progress.

He described the pursuit of double-digit economic growth as a major goal that demands determination across the entire political system.

On the political report, he noted that Congress documents should be concise, pragmatic, and backed by explicit action plans that assign clear responsibilities, allocate resources, and set measurable outcomes to guarantee feasibility and impact.

In national defence-security, he advocated a deep grasp of Party guidelines and precise identification of partners and counterparts based on national interests, while calling for faster development of dual-use industries that support both economic expansion and preparedness for any scenario.

Sci-tech and innovation as breakthrough drivers

Phan Anh Son, representing the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Party Organisation delegation, stressed the importance of shifting from resource-intensive growth to a model powered by knowledge, sci-tech, and innovation to keep pace with the fourth industrial revolution.

Assessing the global landscape, he pointed to intensifying competition among major powers, particularly in core technologies and cyberspace. He argued that adopting a development strategy focused on intellectual strength and greater national self-reliance and self-resilience is a sound choice.

He also suggested elevating national standing and credibility through concerted efforts in Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy, thereby safeguarding the country proactively and from afar.

Bringing the citizens’ pillar role into play

Nguyen Khanh Ngoc, also from the VFF’s Party Organisation delegation, reaffirmed the enduring lesson that “the people are the foundation” throughout 40 years of renewal, advocating its evolution into viewing "the people as central actors". He noted that the draft documents directly address existing gaps in harnessing national unity and outline key directions to reinforce the people’s role in the coming period.

Nguyen Khanh Ngoc voiced strong backing for action plans, urging meticulously crafted roadmaps, especially for strategic national unity schemes to deliver effective, substantive execution.

Many delegates concurred that the draft documents presented to the Congress embody the collective wisdom, determination, and aspirations of the Party and people, providing a vital political foundation for Vietnam to confidently advance into a new era of national rise.

