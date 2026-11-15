Vietnamese singer finishes in top three at Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026

Vietnamese singer Toc Tien secured third place at the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 grand final in Bangkok with her song "Em Tien," marking a milestone for Vietnamese music on the international stage.

With "Em Tien," a song selected from the program "Thanh Am Vietnam - The Sound of Vietnam," Toc Tien officially finished in the top three at the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026, marking a proud milestone in the journey of bringing music imbued with Vietnamese identity to the international stage.

Eleven representatives from 11 countries at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest Asia Grand Final. Photo: The oganizer

The Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 grand final took place in Bangkok, Thailand, on the evening of November 14, bringing together musical representatives from 11 countries across the region. This serves as an international musical arena where artists showcase their distinct cultural colors, artistic personalities, and musical spirits, contributing to a diverse Asian musical landscape.

The final night featured 11 representatives from 11 countries. Each performance offered a unique flavor, featuring strong investments in music, stage direction, and performance language that reflected the artistic personality as well as the signature cultural traits of each nation.

Philippines win the first Eurovision Song Contest Asia thanks to Carmelle with ‘Sobra-Sobra’. Host nation Thailand's duo Mang x Daou finished second with "Aroma," while Vietnam's representative Toc Tien placed third with "Em Tien."

Within the colorful tapestry of Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026, Toc Tien's "Em Tien" offered a distinct perspective on the image of the modern Vietnamese woman while drawing upon traditional cultural elements through contemporary musical language. The song was chosen from the national selection program "Thanh Am Vietnam - The Sound of Vietnam," developed and produced by DAO Music Entertainment.

Beyond visual investments, the international version of "Em Tien" was refreshed in terms of melody, arrangement, choreography, performance lineup, and stage staging. The highlight closing the performance was the lyric "Em Tien, Hello, Sawadika"—a greeting cleverly blending Vietnamese, English, and Thai.

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC for short; French: Concours Eurovision de la chanson), often known simply as Eurovision, is an international song competition organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) since 1956. Each participating broadcaster submits an original song representing its country to be performed live via the Eurovision and Euroradio networks, and then casts votes for the other countries' songs to determine a winner.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan