3D digital space to showcase Ben Thanh’s memories and heritage launched

On November 13, Ben Thanh Ward in HCMC launched the "Ben Thanh - Digital Cultural Heritage Space" project, introducing a new way for residents, visitors to explore historical and cultural relics through images, archival materials, and 3D technology.

Delegates press the button to launch the digital heritage space project. (Photo: SGGP)

Accessible at https://disanvanhoa.phuongbenthanh.gov.vn/, the platform allows users to explore architectural works and historical sites linked to the formation and development of Ho Chi Minh City.

The virtual tour comprises 46 interactive stations, enabling users to navigate, rotate viewpoints, zoom in on architectural details, pinpoint locations on a map, and learn about the relics via photos and audio guides.

The system features 12 relics in both Vietnamese and English, catering to residents and international visitors alike.

The development of the digital heritage space aims to modernize heritage promotion and outreach by bridging historical and cultural values with contemporary life. Through this initiative, local authorities seek to foster pride and preservation awareness—particularly among younger generations—while promoting the locality's image to tourists.

The project's appeal lies in its integration of archival materials and images with 3D space, offering viewers a vivid and intuitive exploration experience.

The project was unveiled as part of a gathering commemorating the 96th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Traditional Day (November 18, 1930 – November 18, 2026), Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

At the launch event, delegates reviewed the tradition of national unity, affirmed the Vietnam Fatherland Front's role in rallying and uniting people from all walks of life, and honored cultural values preserved across generations.

On this occasion, Ben Thanh Ward recognized 17 "Cultural Quarters," commended 39 role models in "Skillful Mass Mobilization" and 44 exemplary individuals in the "Good People, Good Deeds" movement, and presented awards for contests on heritage knowledge, painting, and tourism promotion video creation.

The organizing committee also distributed relief gifts to disadvantaged households in the ward.

Ben Thanh Ward leaders present decisions recognizing "Unity, Compassionate, Self-Governing, and Safe" residential areas. (Photo: SGGP)

Ben Thanh Ward leaders commend role models in the "Skillful Mass Mobilization" movement. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh