Art program marks 950th anniversary of Vietnam's first national university

The national-level ceremony marking the 950th anniversary of the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature)—Vietnam's first national university—will take place tonight, November 13, in Hanoi.

Program trailer (Source: Organizing Board)

The event, themed “Tinh Hoa Dao Hoc," (Quintessence of Confucian Scholarship) scheduled to be held at the Special National Relic Site of the Temple of Literature, will recreate the formation and development of the country’s national education system.

The program is designed as a journey back to the roots of Vietnam’s scholarly tradition, beginning with the establishment of “Quoc Tu Giam” (the country’s first national university) in 1076 and tracing the tradition of educating, nurturing, and honoring talented individuals throughout successive historical periods. It focuses on celebrating the enduring values of scholarship in the nation’s history, from the spirit of learning and respect for teachers to the role of knowledge in national development.

A performance during the program’s dress rehearsal

The stage has been elaborately designed with multiple layers of performance, combining music, visual imagery, and artistic presentations. Modern stage technology will create striking visual effects while preserving the ancient and sacred atmosphere of the heritage site. Through artistic expression, the 950-year history of the “Quoc Tu Giam” will be presented from a fresh perspective, bringing key historical milestones and scholarly values closer to the public.

The school’s courtyard has been selected as the venue, creating a direct connection between the program’s content and the heritage site itself. The location preserves important traces of Vietnam’s feudal-era education system. According to the organizers, incorporating the heritage site into the performance space will help convey the program's significance while highlighting the historical and cultural value of the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature)—Vietnam's first national university.

A performance at the dress rehearsal

The 950th anniversary ceremony offers an opportunity to reflect on the formation and development of Vietnam’s national education tradition, honor its longstanding emphasis on learning and the recognition of talent, and convey a message about the responsibility to inherit and promote the essence of this scholarly heritage in the new era.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh