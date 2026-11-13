Culture/art

Art program marks 950th anniversary of Vietnam's first national university

SGGPO

The national-level ceremony marking the 950th anniversary of the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature)—Vietnam's first national university—will take place tonight, November 13, in Hanoi.

Program trailer (Source: Organizing Board)

The event, themed “Tinh Hoa Dao Hoc," (Quintessence of Confucian Scholarship) scheduled to be held at the Special National Relic Site of the Temple of Literature, will recreate the formation and development of the country’s national education system.

The program is designed as a journey back to the roots of Vietnam’s scholarly tradition, beginning with the establishment of “Quoc Tu Giam” (the country’s first national university) in 1076 and tracing the tradition of educating, nurturing, and honoring talented individuals throughout successive historical periods. It focuses on celebrating the enduring values of scholarship in the nation’s history, from the spirit of learning and respect for teachers to the role of knowledge in national development.

tiet-muc-thinh-vuong-viet-nam-sang-ngoi-6318-9430.jpg
A performance during the program’s dress rehearsal

The stage has been elaborately designed with multiple layers of performance, combining music, visual imagery, and artistic presentations. Modern stage technology will create striking visual effects while preserving the ancient and sacred atmosphere of the heritage site. Through artistic expression, the 950-year history of the “Quoc Tu Giam” will be presented from a fresh perspective, bringing key historical milestones and scholarly values closer to the public.

The school’s courtyard has been selected as the venue, creating a direct connection between the program’s content and the heritage site itself. The location preserves important traces of Vietnam’s feudal-era education system. According to the organizers, incorporating the heritage site into the performance space will help convey the program's significance while highlighting the historical and cultural value of the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature)—Vietnam's first national university.

tiet-muc-thu-phap-4527-9489.jpg
A performance at the dress rehearsal

The 950th anniversary ceremony offers an opportunity to reflect on the formation and development of Vietnam’s national education tradition, honor its longstanding emphasis on learning and the recognition of talent, and convey a message about the responsibility to inherit and promote the essence of this scholarly heritage in the new era.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam's first national university 950th anniversary of the Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) national-level ceremony Tinh Hoa Dao Hoc Quintessence of Confucian Scholarship

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn