Da Lat seeks to build sustainable music creativity ecosystem

Da Lat is seeking to strengthen its UNESCO Creative City of Music status by building an inclusive music ecosystem, supporting creative communities, and linking cultural activities with sustainable development and tourism.

Delegates attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

The Lam Dong Provincial Steering Committee for UNESCO Creative City of Music activities on November 13 opened a scientific seminar entitled “Da Lat—UNESCO Creative City of Music: Music, Creativity, and Sustainable Development.”

At the seminar, experts, researchers, and management officials reviewed the achievements made during the 2023–2026 period, following Da Lat’s official admission to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music in 2023.

Participants also discussed ways to develop a music ecosystem that enables residents both to create and enjoy music. Drawing on experience in organizing music programs and festivals, they proposed distinctive cultural products, regular activities, measures to mobilize social resources, and more effective links between music and tourism.

Mr. Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, said that for a Creative City of Music to thrive, it must go beyond successfully organizing festivals and cultural events to building a strong and inclusive creative ecosystem. Within this ecosystem, artists, educational institutions, cultural organizations, businesses, and local communities should be able to collaborate and grow together.

According to the UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, success should not be measured solely by the number of activities organized. It should also be reflected in improved livelihoods for creative professionals, broader public participation in cultural life, greater social inclusion, and lasting contributions to sustainable development.

At the seminar, Dinh Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee and Head of the provincial Steering Committee for UNESCO Creative City of Music activities, said the UNESCO designation was not an end in itself. Rather, it should serve as a driving force and foundation for a long-term, substantive, and sustainable development process.

The value of the designation lies not merely in international recognition or the effectiveness of promoting the locality's image. More importantly, it must translate into tangible improvements in cultural life and the development of the creative community.

Activities associated with the seminar took place over one day.

Mr. Dinh Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee and Head of the provincial Steering Committee for UNESCO Creative City of Music activities, speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 31, 2023, Da Lat joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of Music, becoming the first city in Vietnam to receive the designation in this category. The recognition not only acknowledges Da Lat's cultural identity and potential but also entails a responsibility to fulfill commitments to creativity, heritage preservation, community development, and international cooperation.

Over the past three years, Da Lat has hosted a wide range of music events, including programs marking the 130th anniversary of the city's establishment and development, the Vietnam Classical Music Festival, Da Lat Music Festival, and Da Lat Best Dance Crew. Community performances, artistic exchanges, and initiatives to promote the heritage of Central Highlands gong culture have also been organized.

These activities have helped expand creative spaces and bring music closer to residents and visitors.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh