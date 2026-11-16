Culture/art

Exhibition showcases 150 posters celebrating Vietnamese culture in Lam Dong

SGGPO

An exhibition of 150 large propaganda posters in Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, is helping celebrate the nation's cultural identity, foster national pride, and encourage greater awareness of the need to preserve and promote traditional cultural values.

2aoborcx1lervjdsc8oeywraxltniktog7at7xki-6547-4388.jpg
Delegates visit the exhibition space during the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of November 16, the Department of Grassroots Culture, Information and Family Affairs under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, opened a large-format propaganda poster exhibition at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province.

The exhibition marks Vietnamese Culture Day and is held in conjunction with the 2026 National Great Unity Festival.

2aoborcx1dm0srbnbxf1acsi42sfyy1fm0f1xogs-1895-7080.jpg
Officers and soldiers visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Featuring 150 posters, the exhibition covers a wide range of themes, focusing on celebrating the distinctive values of Vietnamese culture, fostering patriotism and national pride, and raising public awareness of the importance of preserving and promoting traditional cultural identity.

The artworks convey messages about fostering the comprehensive development of Vietnamese people, building happy families, creating a healthy cultural environment, and promoting a civilized lifestyle. They also highlight the preservation and promotion of the nation's cultural heritage, the strength of national great unity, and the people's role as the central actors in creating, practicing, preserving, and enjoying cultural values.

2aoborcx22cbizkfx8q5cnepnilne09018zjjuvu-289-852.jpg
The exhibition will run through November 26, 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Nguyen Quoc Huy, Deputy Director of the Department of Grassroots Culture, Information, and Family Affairs, 2026 marks the first year Vietnamese Culture Day has been observed nationwide.

This year's activities are particularly significant in spreading the spirit and messages of Vietnamese Culture Day, laying the groundwork and shaping organizational approaches to ensure the event's vitality and broader reach in the years ahead.

The exhibition will run through November 26, 2026.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Exhibition propaganda posters Da Lat Lam Dong Province cultural identity national pride traditional cultural values

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn