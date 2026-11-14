Ho Chi Minh City launches 2026 Digital Content Creators Week

The 2026 Digital Content Creators Week officially opened on the evening of November 13 on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, under the theme "Unlimited Creativity—Connecting the City's Values."

Young people enthusiastically explore digital content creation spaces in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13. (Photo: SGGP)

Directed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and organized by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the event takes place on November 13 and 14, with several accompanying activities running through November 15.

The week features a series of networking activities and showcases of digital creative products, alongside initiatives to promote the city's heritage, culture, and cuisine. It also offers livestreaming skills training to encourage greater interaction with online communities.

The event is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh and celebrating Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) in 2026.

Visitors explore interactive spaces at Ho Chi Minh City's Digital Content Creators Week on the evening of November 13 along Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran The Thuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, said the week aims to connect government agencies, technology businesses, and content creators, helping build a professional and responsible digital content ecosystem while promoting the image of a dynamic and compassionate city.

At Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, residents and visitors can explore exhibition spaces hosted by TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and Multi-Channel Network (MCN) operators. They can also experience virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, as well as live-streaming studios.

Visitors explore interactive spaces at Ho Chi Minh City's Digital Content Creators Week on the evening of November 13 along Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 14, the program continues with a dialogue bringing together city leaders, businesses, and content creators, alongside training workshops on legislation, cultural standards, and the application of AI in content production.

A major highlight of the week is the short-video contest titled "Proud of the City Named After Uncle Ho," launched across digital platforms. Entries will be accepted from November 15, 2026, through March 31, 2027, with individuals and organizations at home and abroad eligible to participate.

Artists perform at the opening ceremony on the evening of November 13. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong (4th, R), Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, presents flowers to representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Multi-platform Media Alliance on the evening of November 13. (Photo: SGGP)

A TikTok Vietnam representative said the contest hashtag attracted more than 6,000 videos within just a few days of its launch, showing the growing reach of Ho Chi Minh City's cultural and historical values among young content creators.

As part of the weeklong event, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also launched the Ho Chi Minh City Multi-platform Media Alliance, aimed at bringing together the collective strengths of stakeholders across the digital ecosystem, including press and media organizations and technology businesses.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City to host 2026 Digital Content Creators Week

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh